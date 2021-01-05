Red Cross teams with NFL to urge blood and plasma donation during National Blood Donor Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
In addition, those who come to give January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):
Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
- Mon., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tues. & Wed., 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fri. & Sat., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sedgwick
Bel Aire
- 1/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., City Hall, 7651 E Central Park Ave
- 1/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Hall, 7651 E Central Park Ave
Clearwater
1/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clearwater High School, 1201 E. Ross
Derby
- 1/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry
- 1/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rock Regional Hospital, 3251 N. Rock Road
- 1/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry
Mulvane
1/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pix Center, 101 E. Main Street
Valley Center
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center Community Buliding, 316 E. Clay St.
Wichita
- 1/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Big Lots, 4165 E Harry St
- 1/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Via Christi Hospital St Joseph, 3600 E Harry
- 1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy, 834 N Socora St #1
- 1/10/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S Rock Rd
- 1/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Heights Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink
- 1/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora
- 1/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7011 E 13th
- 1/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., All Saints Church, 3205 Grand
- 1/18/2021: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Law Company, 345 Riverview
- 1/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Center, 1914 E 11th N
- 1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Magdalen, 2221 N. 127th Street East
- 1/26/2021: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parts and Distribution, 7121 SW Blvd
- 1/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N.
- 1/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N.
- 1/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaQuinta Inn and Suites Wichita, 2660 N Greenwich Court
- 1/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Commerce Bank, 1551 N. Waterfront Pkwy
