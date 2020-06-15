Red Cross testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies to determine whether or not a donor has been exposed to the virus.

The antibody test will be done on samples from the donation when sent off for testing for infectious diseases.

The testing does not serve as a diagnostic test and will not test to diagnose coronavirus. Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donors will be able to find out their results in seven to 10 days through the Red Cross app or website.

Officials said there is an increased need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

To find out more about the antibody testing or how you can help, click here.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Officials said the testing was made possible with the help of financial donors.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities

Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

Mon., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tues. & Wed., 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Andale

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 24610 W. 61st

Derby

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry

6/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Avenue

Goddard

6/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg Dr

Haysville

6/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haysville Community Library, 210 S Hays Ave

Wichita

6/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview Wichita, 400 West Douglas

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler

6/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Heartland Credit Union – Wichita, 3777 N. Maize Road

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Commerce Bank, 1551 N. Waterfront Pkwy

6/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 645 N. 119th W.

6/21/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich

6/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Via Christi Hospital St Joseph, 3600 E Harry

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Towne East Square, 7700 E Kellogg Dr

6/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N Clifton

6/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert J Dole VA Medical Center and Regional Office, 5500 E. Kellogg

To find out if you are eligible to donate, click here to review the requirements and information you will need before your donation appointment.