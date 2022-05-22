WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hundreds of smoke detectors are now installed across Wichita, thanks to the Red Cross. On Saturday, the organization held its annual Sound the Alarm event. The goal is to try and limit the number of house fires in the area.

Shannon Wedge serves as the Executive Director of the Red Cross and says a lot of the time, people are not aware of the expiration date on their smoke detector. This is why every year they organize this event.

The goal is to financially help residents that live in the 67214 zip code by looking at the batteries their smoke detector has, checking the expiration date, and the reliability of the device.

Both Shannon Wedge and Shannon Ward with the Wichita Fire Department say it takes about two seconds before a fire can become a serious issue, which is why having a reliable smoke detector is essential. Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years.

“Majority of fatalities that we have are with houses without ceiling detectors. They are essential for a house to have in order to give you early warning that something’s going on,” said Shannon Ward, with WFD.



“Ensure that when you have a smoke alarm that if you take it down because it’s chirping in the middle of the night – the batteries always seem to run out in the middle of the night or at an inconvenient time. But always make sure that you replace those batteries, and in a timely manner. and if it does go off because of cooking, make sure that you put that backup. It is vital to help in those situations,” added Shannon Wedge with the Red Cross Association.

If you missed the opportunity for a replacement, the Wichita Fire Department does allow those who qualify to make an appointment for their free smoke detector installation. For that information, you can visit their website.