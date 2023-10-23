WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is Red Ribbon Week.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a press conference outside the historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Monday morning to mark the occasion.

Red Ribbon Week is a national week to bring awareness to the dangers of drug abuse. The Commission says this year’s theme is “Be Kind To Your Mind. Live Drug Free.”

“It also serves as a reminder that we are all empowered with shaping the communities around us through positivity, bravery and strength. By making healthy choices, like staying drug free, you are much more likely to achieve your goals. So aim for the stars,” said Sedgwick County on Facebook.

Red Ribbon Week is America’s oldest and longest-running campaign to prevent drug use. It was created by the National Family Partnership.

The National Family Partnership was originally founded by Nancy Reagan under the name of the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth.