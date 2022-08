WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An open house will be held Tuesday on proposed redistricting maps for the City of Wichita.

It will be from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Boulevard, upstairs Beren room.

Attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback on proposed redistricting maps. City staff will also be available to answer questions. It is come and go event.

For more information on redistricting, click here. You can provide feedback at this link.