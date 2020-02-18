Reducing Robocalls: Cell phone carriers offer free spam detection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a new law in effect to stop those unwanted calls, cell phone service providers are increasing efforts to reduce the nuisance.

“They are a nuisance,” said Jan Arbuckle.

“It’s a pain. Thirty percent of the calls I get are robocalls,” said Chuck Mann.

Congress and cell phone carriers are working to make the unwanted calls stop. President Trump signed into law the TRACED Act just before the start of the new year. It’s aimed at helping reduce the flood of illegal calls. The law requires phone companies to develop ways to detect robocallers. Industry experts mentioned carriers already had some things in place before the law passed, but now, they are adding more layers of defense.

“But now, they are kind of having to use what’s called the stir-shaken. It’s not a martini thing. It actually has to do with verifying the phone calls are who they say they are,” Bill Ramsey, CEO Soteria Technology Solutions.

The authentication framework gives providers the option to stop a call before it reaches you or label the call as spam to give you a warning. Experts said phone manufacturers are also joining in. In fact, when KSN called tech expert Bill Ramsey to set up the interview, his phone screened KSN’s unfamiliar number.

“It made you say who you were and why you were calling before it even rang my phone. So I could look at my screen and go oh yeah I want that phone call,” said Ramsey.

As more spam protection options come out, he suggests consumers should jump on it to help curb the unwanted calls.

“It’s going to take some time for all the carriers to get all the technology and get the pieces in place to make this happen realistically, But they are making steps towards there right now,” said Ramsey.

In case you accidentally answer a robocall or two, the Federal Trade Commission offers these tips:

Hang up: Don’t press any numbers. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

Report the Call to the FTC at donotcall.gov. Report the number on your caller ID and any number you’re told to call back, which helps us track down the scammers behind the call. Even if you think the number on your caller ID is fake, report it. The FTC analyzes complaint data and trends to identify illegal callers based on calling patterns.

