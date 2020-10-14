Regents appoint Muma as interim president of Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) has appointed Dr. Richard Muma as interim president of Wichita State University.

Provost Muma has been serving as the acting president since September 25, when WSU President Jay Golden submitted his resignation.

Golden’s resignation came after a controversy this spring following the cancellation of Ivanka Trump’s commencement speech. Several donors threatened to cut ties with the university.

Regents Chair Bill Feuerborn said Muma has a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of Wichita State.

“His leadership as acting president on two separate occasions has been invaluable to the university,” Feuerborn said in a statement. “The Regents are grateful he is willing to continue to serve as interim president.”

Muma has more than 30 years of experience as a professor, administrator, and physician assistant in internal medicine and infectious diseases.

