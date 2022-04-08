PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Board of Regents met in Pittsburg Friday and voted to name Dr. Daniel Shipp as the 10th president of Pittsburg State University. Last July, Steve Scott, the current president, announced that he would step down in June.

Shipp is the vice chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and associate to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and executive vice president and provost of the University of Nebraska System.

The Regents chose Shipp after a committee-led search to identify the next president of Pittsburg State.

“The Regents are thrilled to announce that Dr. Daniel Shipp will serve as the next president of Pittsburg State,” KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said. “Dr. Shipp has a proven track record of developing and implementing successful enrollment initiatives, including efforts to remove barriers to access for underrepresented students. He also brings extensive experience in helping students succeed in their academic careers and after graduation.”

“I am excited to join the Pittsburg State family and take on the role of President at this wonderful institution,” said Dr. Shipp. “I’m eager to meet the members of Gorilla Nation and work alongside them to serve students, the city of Pittsburg and all of southeast Kansas. I would also like to congratulate President Scott for his leadership and numerous contributions to the university, which have created a remarkable and enduring legacy.”

Shipp earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, his master’s from the University of Nebraska Omaha and his doctorate from the University of the Pacific.