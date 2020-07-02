Regional motocross competition coming to Bar2Bar MX park this weekend

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – This summer, Wichitans will have an opportunity to see some of the country’s best motocross athletes compete at Bar2Bar MX Park. The park, in conjunction with Visit Wichita, will host the 2020 North Central Monster Energy AMA Regional Championship at Bar2Bar MX Park. The American Motorcyclists Association (AMA) event was originally scheduled for June 13-14, and will now take place July 3-5.

This is the first time a Wichita-area track has been selected for this level of competition. “Welcoming this coveted event to Bar2Bar for the first time is absolutely thrilling,” said Bruce Richardson, owner of Bar2Bar MX Park. “It’s been a team effort between Bar2Bar and Visit Wichita to bring this competition to the Wichita area, and we can’t wait to showcase our remarkable racetrack.”

The Regional Championship is anticipated to bring 700-plus riders to the area, as well as their families and friends, as they compete in the final step to making it to the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Amateur National Motocross Championship to be held later in the year. Social distancing and safety practices according to local recommendations and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention among spectators and riders will be in place.

“After the cancellation of various sporting events this spring and summer, it’s exciting to see this competition on track to take place. Additionally, it’s an honor to host a regional championship, knowing that AMA selects the best racetracks in the country to host competitions of this magnitude,” said Josh Howell, sports sales manager at Visit Wichita.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online here. Practice and Day Passes are $15 and All Days Passes are $40. Children ages three and under will be able to attend at no charge. Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 3, and open at 6 a.m. July 4 and 5.