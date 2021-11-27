Operation Holiday gearing up to help thousands in need of assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Operation Holiday, the region’s largest holiday assistance program, is gearing up to help thousands of Kansans this year.

Applications for assistance through the organization are being accepted up until Tuesday, Nov. 30. The project has been ongoing for 60 years. This year, staff at HumanKind Ministries hope to help thousands of Wichitans.

Last year, Operation Holiday helped 17,000 folks within a matter of one week. People were able to pick up clothes, winter jackets, food, toys, and animal necessities during the giveaway. Greer Horning, associate development director of Operation Holiday, says they have already seen thousands of applications this week and anticipate seeing several more before the deadline.

“It’s the region’s largest holiday assistance program providing everything from non-perishable foods, grocery gift cards, children’s coats, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, pet food, and pet toys. Plus, we partner with Toys for Tots to provide toys for kiddos ages 0-14, and then we have teen gifts that we provide for people that are within that range of 15-18,” Horning said.

If you wish to help the organization and donate clothes, food, or pet supplies you can visit their website. People can apply to receive donations up until Tuesday, Nov. 30.