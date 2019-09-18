Register sex offender convicted on federal child porn charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal jury convicted a registered sex offender on federal child pornography charges Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says the jury found Wayne Benjamin Wasson, 59, Great Bend, guilty on four counts of uploading child pornography to the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say that both Yahoo and Google detected child pornography originating from Wasson’s residence. The digital trail led investigators to Wasson, who admitted he had received child pornography via Skype and had operated a number of other accounts.

Investigators say they found child pornography within the accounts and on Wasson’s devices.

Wasson registered as a sex offender in 2007 after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

A judge will sentence Wasson Dec. 13. The U.S. Attorney says the sentence will be at least 15 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

LATEST STORIES: