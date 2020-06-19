Relief by the means of a tanker truck

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The lack of safe drinking water in the Towns Riverview subdivisions outside of Garden City is an issue that has been ongoing since mid-April.

An unreliable water system is something Donalda Martinez, resident of Towns Riverview, says she has dealt with for years.

“It’s frustrating that sometimes we may have it, sometimes we may not. Sometimes it’s clean, sometimes it’s not. They may tell us, they may not tell us, and we are still paying our water bill every single month,” said Martinez.

She is not the only one with water issues.

“It’s just there’s so many people out here. We’re talking 1,000 people needing water,” said Anthony Cruz, Deputy Director for Finney County Emergency Management.

However, some community members are stepping in and lending a hand through water deliveries.

Those nearly thousand residents have been delivered over 1,600 cases of water in the past two months.

Now, there is even more relief.

But, this isn’t the typical bottled water delivery they are used to seeing, instead, there’s now a tanker truck.

A 7,000-gallon tanker truck arrived in the neighborhood and residents are able to get fresh water.

“Many of the homes out here don’t have any water at all. So we’re providing this water for cooking, cleaning, and drinking,” said Cruz.

“It made me feel good because we realized somebody was actually paying attention to us out here for a change,” said Martinez.

Although many residents do appreciate the gesture, they say tanker is not a long-term fix.

As for now, the KDHE has issued an emergency administrative order to get the water system up to compliance.

The manager of the water system for the area, Delmer Towns II, says the system is being worked on, however, it’s unclear when it will be in working order.

