‘RELIEVED’ — Sedgwick County Commissioners react to state’s decision to move to Phase 5

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Kansas is now moving its vaccine rollout to Phase 5. That means that starting Monday anyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for a shot. Sedgwick County Commissioners were pushing for an early move to Phase 5. They’re already allowing people to schedule their vaccine appointments.

“We do not have to have a special meeting today (Friday) to vote to go to Phase 5. It avoided any conflict that might have happened if we would have voted to go to phase 5 without consultation, so it’s the right thing to do,” said Pete Meitzner, Sedgwick County Commissioner.

Commissioner Meitzner said Wednesday county commissioners reached out to KDHE and the Governor pushing for the county to be able to vaccinate everyone.

“I think this is right that we’re moving this forward because people need it they want it. We have it on the shelf we have availability we have appointments unfilled appointments, it’s just time to move forward and I think that the fact is we all felt strongly about that and the governor I think agrees with us,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell.

Commissioner Howell said they never got a direct response, but he believes their efforts have something to do with the move to Phase 5. “The timing is certainly curious I can’t prove that this was the reason why, but it certainly possible and I would like to that we did make a difference,” said Howell.

“I want to thank KDHE for watching, and cooperating and obviously the Governor’s office for watching as well. In working with us together that’s how we’re going to fight this thing to the end,” said Meitzner.

Commissioner Meitzner said Kansas is now the 8th state in the county to open up vaccines to everyone and KDHE is reporting about 26 percent of adults in Kansas are now vaccinated.

“A lot of people were saying it’s going to be July. Well we’re here at the end of March and we’re now really close to getting this thing conquered,” said Meitzner.

Sedgwick County also has announced they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again on Thursday morning. If you want that shot you have to sign up between 9 am to 11:45. Any time after that, you will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

For the latest COVID-19 information in Sedgwick County, click here.