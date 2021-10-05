Remains of Ellsworth sailor killed during Pearl Harbor returned home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The remains of an Ellsworth man who was killed in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor returned home after being identified.

Navy Fireman First Class Walter Belt Jr., 24, died when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The boat capsized, resulting in 429 deaths.

Belt will be buried on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Ellsworth.

The remains of servicemen who could not be identified were interred in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery in the Pacific, known as the punchbowl in Honolulu.

In 2015 remains from the Punchbowl were exhumed for analysis.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to identify the remains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories