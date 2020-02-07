Remains of Kansas marine killed in World War II identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The remains of a Kansas man who was killed 76 years ago in World War II have been identified.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Raymond Warren, 21, of Silverdale, was accounted for on June 10, 2019.

In 2015, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, notified Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) that they discovered a burial site on Betio Island and recovered the remains of what they believed to be missing American service members who had been buried. The remains were accessioned into the DPAA laboratory. To identify Warren’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Warren will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

