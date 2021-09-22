Remains of revered Kansas priest returned to family

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas priest who is being considered for sainthood were returned to his family, 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp.

During a ceremony Tuesday in Hawaii, U.S. Defense officials gave the remains of Rev. Emil Kapaun to his family and officials with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

Bishop Carl Kemme of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita was in Hawaii for the ceremony. He provided the video and shared it on his Facebook page.

Kemme also said he was with Kapaun’s family members when they viewed the remains.

The remains will be flown back to Kansas. They will arrive in Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 25. They will then be taken to Kapaun’s hometown of Pilsen for a private observance. After the private events, his remains will be returned to Wichita for public services.

A vigil will be held for Kapaun on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. His funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. Both are being held at Hartman Arena. The events are free and open to the public. Get tickets through Ticketmaster.

After the Mass of Christian Burial at Hartman Arena, there will be an event for those who could not make it to the service. Father Kapaun’s remains will be carried in a procession from Veternas Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at Central and Broadway in Wichita. It is expected to start at 1:30 and last until 3 p.m.

You can read about Father Kapaun’s history and the path to sainthood at FrKapaun.org.