Remembering a legend: Wichitans reflect on memories after sudden death of Kobe Bryant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a sudden helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning along with his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

“He died so soon, but he is always gonna be remembered as one of the greatest of all time,” said basketball fan Cameron Carson.

Kobe had such a wide impact on people well outside of Los Angeles and well outside the game of basketball. Millions are remembering the basketball superstar even in Wichita.

“Small town Kansas, L.A., China, the world everybody knows Kobe Bryant so it’s heartbreaking,” said Abby Rook.

The news of his untimely death left many in shock.

“I still can’t believe it happened. I’m still registering it,” said Olivia Lipsey.

“How sorry I was for his family, his wife, teammates, everyone, ” said Betsey Sweeney.

Whether it was in No. 8 or 24, Kobe gave the fans a show.

“He would take over a game. He would be playing, dribbling the ball, and you would know he was gonna score or do something special,” said Patrick Charlsen.

People are now remembering the Mamba mentality he brought to the game.

“He was real smooth, and he dominated the game. He was not afraid of the moment, always went for it, and was just ready to go. It was awesome,” said Carson.

Kobe’s legacy will live on as he is remembered as one of the greatest of all time.

“He is on that Mount Rushmore if you will, kind of who people think about when they want to embody themselves after. They want to be like Kobe,” said Charlsen.

