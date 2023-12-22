WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN family lost someone very close to us on Thursday. Al Buch was KSN’s general manager and beloved leader from the late 1980s and into the late 2000s. Even after he retired, he continued to visit the station, sharing his input and offering guidance.

Al believed in respecting the viewer. If you did that, he said, they would be your friend.

Al Buch (KSN News Photo)

“Al’s commitment to fact-based journalism and community service is alive and well,” Steve South, KSN general manager and vice president, said. “The foundation Al laid will always remain a significant legacy and the reason that KSN is Here For You.”

Most of us will remember how he took a fatherly interest in our lives as our boss. During his visits after he retired, he often stopped at each desk to catch up with us about our families and our health.

Al had his share of health issues, and he wanted us to learn from his medical experiences. He would recommend doctors, tests, and hospitals because he really cared about the people in his life.

There were many people in his life, and not just from KSN — Al had more than 50 years in radio and television, including as a reporter, an anchor, a news director, and a general manager.

His values were instilled on an Iowa farm, where he developed his love for broadcast news.

Besides KSN, some former stations include KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa; KBOI-TV in Boise, Idaho; KSEE in Fresno, California; KPNX in Phoenix; and WTVJ in Miami.

Al didn’t just want to report the news. He wanted to shape how it got into our homes.

In 1979, as a news manager in Phoenix, he pioneered the effort to broadcast live video from a helicopter high above the city.

“The receiving power was equipment designed to track military airplanes in the Middle East. So we put all this together, and a new age of television was born. That probably is one I’m most proud of,” he said in a 2009 interview with KSN detailing his career.

From there, it was on to Miami, where he discovered Katie Couric and helped launch her into one of the most high-profile careers in television news.

“Back then, we tried her as an anchor. Frankly, we had her do the noon newscast,” Al said. “She’s a smart lady and doing quite well, and I’m proud to have been part of her track getting there.”

Al could have gone from Miami to bigger cities, but he came to Wichita in 1987 to be KSN’s general manager.

Al Buch with his dog, Althea (Photo Courtesy Buch family)

He fell in love with Wichita and got involved in the community. Al said he could relate to the people of Kansas because of his Iowa farm roots.

No story about Al would be complete without sharing his love for his wife Sally, his children, grandchildren, and pets. His social media page is filled with pictures and pride for his family and all they have accomplished.

“Al was a friend to this station, to Kansas, and to me personally,” South said. “He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sally and the family during this difficult time.”

Sally contacted KSN Thursday morning to share the news about Al’s death. She does not have information about services yet but said they are considering a memorial in January.