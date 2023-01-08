WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.

“Today we pause to remember Deputy Kevin Easter,” the post stated.

Deputy Kevin Easter, brother to Sheriff Jeff Easter, was shot and killed in the line of duty 27 years ago, on Monday, Jan. 8, 1996.

“Deputy Kevin Easter was shot and killed by a 14-year-old offender following a brief vehicle pursuit of a stolen car after he attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” stated the post.

According to the post, the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Range Street and S. Fork Street, where one of the occupants then fled on foot.

Kevin pursued the occupant for a short distance before being shot.

According to the post, Wichita Police Department officers responding to back Kevin up found all of the juveniles next to the car. One of them was suffering from a bullet wound in the leg.

All of the juveniles were arrested, according to the post.

A search for Deputy Easter commenced, and he was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. The post states he later died during surgery.

“Deputy Easter had served with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 2-1/2 years,” the post stated.