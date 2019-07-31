Remembering McConnell Airman Chancelor Williams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is learning more about the McConnell airman killed after a shooting last weekend.

An airman tells KSN he and 20-year-old Chancelor Williams worked together for two years, and he called Chance a very good friend. What he didn’t realize was how many others at McConnell felt the same way

The death of Airman Chancelor Williams is weighing heavy on the minds of those who knew him, including one of his close coworkers, Tyler Pope.

“When I first joined the Air Force, I never thought that I would meet someone that would have such an impact on my life,” said Tyler Pope, Chance’s coworker.

Pope says Chance was always hardworking and had many passions.

“He loved music. He loved making light of situations,” said Pope.

He says the young man could turn anyone’s day around.

“I would personally go to work in a bad mood. He would always find a way just to lighten me up,” said Pope.

A positive light taken too soon.

“I’m still trying to get used to the idea, you know, of losing somebody like that,” said Pope.

Pope says he and his team have shared countless memories of Chance to help with the loss.

“Spoke of wanting to travel more and get out to see more of the world,” said Pope.

They’re dreams and goals that, unfortunately, won’t be fulfilled, but Pope says Chance’s memory will live on and his passing serves as a reminder about life.

“You never know how much time that you have,” said Pope.

His brother sent us the pictures you saw of Chance and shared that Chance will be missed by many.