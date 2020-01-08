Remembering Sister Ann Catherine: Loving friend and neighbor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sister Ann Catherine was known as a loving person, someone people could always count on. At age 98, she passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4 leaving behind a legacy.

Community members at Dear Neighbor Ministries now are working to keep her legacy going, making sure every person in-need continues to get the help they deserve. Although neighbors say they will miss her presence, they thank God for creating someone like her.

At 88 years old, Sister Catherine rode on her golf cart delivering food and other items for the needy. She did that for more than 18 years. KSN News followed her around in 2010.

Sister Ann Catherine rode on her golf cart delivering food and other items for the needy. (KSN Photo)

“I like helping people, especially people in need, people I know really need it,” said Sister Ann Catherine during the 2010 visit.

Today, flowers sit on the giving nun’s golf cart. Those, who knew her, say this is the least they could do for the woman who gave so much to them.

“It’s like a picture on your wall that fits and feels right being there or something in your house that just feels right. Her being in the neighborhood in that golf cart just felt right and that’s what I am going to miss,” said friend Sharon Askew.

Sister Ann Catherine’s funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and the funeral liturgy is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m., both at 3700 E. Lincoln St.

Dear Neighbor Ministries will host a memorial service for Sr. Ann Catherine at the Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S Terrace, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: