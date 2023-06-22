WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who shared his love and care of eagles over the years on KSN News has died.

Ken Lockwood, the founder of Eagle Valley Raptor Center, Cheney, died Tuesday at home.

At one time, Lockwood was a regular guest on KSN News at Noon. He would bring eagles, owls, and other raptors to our studio. They were often birds that had been injured, and his center was trying to rehabilitate them and return them to the wild.

Lockwood was passionate about the topic. In addition to his appearances on television, he shared his knowledge with student tour groups and other visitors. And he would invite KSN to watch as the rehabilitated birds were released back into the wild.

KSN News remembers Lockwood fondly, and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

A message on the Eagle Valley Raptor Center Facebook page announced Lockwood’s death and said, “He will be deeply missed by many.”

The Facebook post goes on to say that those still at Eagle Valley will discuss its future in the coming weeks to determine the best path forward.

For now, tours, programs, and rehab intake are suspended for the foreseeable future.