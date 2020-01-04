Remembering the third-worst ice storm in Kansas

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Today, January 4th marks the anniversary of the third-worst ice storm in the state of Kansas.

The storm started the morning of the 4th and lasted through the afternoon of the 5th, this event covered almost all of the state with ½ to 2 inches of ice, said the National Weather Service in Wichita.

An incredible amount of damage was done to trees, some even splitting and falling onto roadways, branches ranging from 6-12 inches in diameter scattered across streets.

Power outages were a widespread problem for many homes across The Sunflower State, with many towns experiencing outages lasting up to 2 weeks.

According to the National Weather Service, the ice storm created an estimate of $72 million worth of damage around the state.

The horrific winter storm claimed 4 lives and injured 2.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories