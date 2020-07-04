Remembering those who served on Independence Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A small group of Wichitans gathered downtown near Veterans Memorial Park, while maintaining social distance, to celebrate Independence Day and the lives of the men and women who choose to fight for the United States.

Numerous American Flags were on display for those at Veterans Memorial Park, which features many monuments to different military conflicts of America’s past.

“This is the day that, 244 years ago, that representative of the 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia,” said Lawrence Skeleton, event organizer. “Therefore, throwing off the shackles of England, starting a whole war, and ending up with a whole new nation.”

Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita is one of the nations’ premier memorial parks, according to Skelton, dedicated to veterans and members of uniformed military services. Skelton says there is a monument in the works that will feature many veterans of the American Civil War, American Indian War, the Spanish American War and those that served in World Wars I & II. Skelton expects to also feature veterans of more current international conflicts in the near future.

“There’s a plethora of veterans,” Skelton told KSN. “These guys all served their country. Many of them didn’t make it back home. The ones who did make it back home had been willing to die or they never would have been there to start with.”

