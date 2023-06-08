CHENEY LAKE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run accident.

It happened on Willison Road, about a quarter mile south of Pretty Prairie Road, on the northeast side of Cheney Lake. The sheriff’s office says there were called to the area around 2 a.m. Thursday on the report of a crash between a white Chevrolet Silverado and a blue Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Silverado, a Hutchinson man, was treated by EMS. However, they could not locate the driver of the Dodge Ram.

A search was conducted of the area, including the use of a drone with an infrared camera, but the driver was not found. Inside of the Ram, deputies found a wallet with an ID that matched the registered owner of the pickup.

The sheriff’s office says as deputies were clearing the accident scene, the Dodge Ram’s owner called 911 to report that it had been stolen. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information about what happened is asked to contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620-694-2735.