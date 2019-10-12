New Reno County sheriff nominated

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County is getting a new sheriff at the end of the year.

Captain Darrian Campbell will take over for Randy Henderson who is retiring.

Campbell was one of two candidates voted on by the Reno County Republican party. His nomination now goes to Governor Laura Kelly.

If approved, Campbell will take over on Dec. 28.

