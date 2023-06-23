RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County has issued a health alert over several recent overdose deaths. The Reno County Health Department says the problem is kratom and kratom-based products.

The department has been tracking overdoses and trends since October 2021. In the last six months, it says there have been three deaths involving kratom in the county.

In this 2019 photo, officers gather illegally-grown kratom plants in Phang Nha province, Thailand. (AP Photo)

Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from an evergreen tree in Southeast Asia.

It can either give stimulant-like effects or opioid- or sedative-like effects. Scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse say the effects can vary depending on a number of things, including the potency and how the kratom is ingested.

Scientists say kratom products vary, and some of the products have contaminants, so the effects are difficult to predict.

The Reno County Health Department said kratom products are legal in many areas. However, the U.S. and international agencies are reviewing kratom.

The department says naloxone products, such as Narcan, can temporarily reverse the effects of a kratom overdose.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps and strategies for the community:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, training, and availability

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone

Check on friends or family who regularly use substances

Reno Recovery Collaborative’s website has a dashboard that shows the number of overdoses, naloxone uses, fatalities, and more.

The Reno County Health Department also recommends these resources: