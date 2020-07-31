Reno County health director will resign, head to McPherson College

Reno County Health Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Health Director Nick Baldetti has announced he is resigning, effective Aug. 14.

Baldetti is going to McPherson College to be the Executive Director of Healthcare Initiative.

He has been with the Reno County Health Department since March of 2013, first as a health educator, then assistant director. He became director in March 2015.

Reno County says Baldetti oversaw these accomplishments for the health department:

  • Accreditation process with the Public Health Accreditation Board
  • Departmental solvency through increased grant activity
  • Departmental program expansion in health equity, substance abuse and mental health

Reno County Commission Chairman Ron Sellers said they are grateful for Baldetti’s work to minimize COVID-19 cases and to keep the public informed about the coronavirus.

The county’s two assistant health directors will become appointed interim directors while Reno County searches for a new health director.

