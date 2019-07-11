Reno County health officials propose aerial spraying to combat mosquitoes

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Recent floods have caused a dangerous number of mosquitoes in Reno County.

The Reno County Health Department along with Kansas Department of Health and Environment are proposing aerial spraying to help get rid of the pesky bugs and decrease disease risks.

Health officials said recent traps caught more than 5,000 adult female culex. They said those are bitters and can also transmit the West Nile virus.

Health officials said it is up to the local municipalities to sign an agreement to have the spraying done in their area.

“It’s going to depend on how fast city councils can meet or representatives of the community can decide if this is something they want to opt in,” said Darcy Basye, Environmental Health Supervisor, Reno County Health Department.



Some who live in Reno County believe the aerial attack is needed.

“Some cities just go and spray through the whole entire town that way we can kill off some of it, but sometimes that doesn’t even work,” said Caileigh Dodge of Hutchinson.

Basye said mosquitoes are very hard to get rid of, and it’s going to take a team effort by residents, city and county officials.

“The aerial spraying can be a component if it’s allowed in your area,” said Basye. “Then you can also do your part on your own property by dumping that standing water.”

Basye said they are ordering 30,000 larva dunks for residents to pick up at the health department to place in standing water around their homes to get rid of mosquito larvae.

The proposed treatment areas would cover every community in Reno County totaling 53,091 acres.