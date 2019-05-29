Reno County officials warn don't chance it on flooded, washed out roads Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Cow Creek has taken over a portion of the road near 43rd and Hendricks street in Reno County. It's one of the nearly 70 closed roads in the county due to high water. A closer look, and you can see where the road is starting to wash out.

But it's not always easy to tell. That's what happened in a water rescue Tuesday in Reno County. Officials say the driver of a pickup truck did not think the water near Peace and Silver Lake Road was that deep. The murky water kept him from seeing the road had washed out. The driver was trying to get to a family member's home and decided to chance it.

"If these roads are the only way you have to get to and from home, you need to find somewhere else to stay," said Adam Weishaar, Director of Emergency Management in Reno County. "It's not worth your life driving into these flood waters."

Officials say they won't know how many roads in the county are washed out until the waters recede.

"We don't think things are going to go down until some time next week," said Weishaar. "The biggest thing is just don't [drive] around those barricades."

"If I'm in a truck, if it's water, I won't go because I'm scared to death." said Fay Flynn of Hutchinson.

Another danger is walking through the flooded streets. It can put your health at risk.

"Our flood waters are infested with raw sewage, chemicals, animals, and a multitude of objects that can hurt you," said Weishaar.