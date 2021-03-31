Reno County ranchers save buffalo herd from flames

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Reno County rancher jumped in and saved his buffalo herd as flames from the Beer Fire inched closer on Monday.

David Ward works on the ranch with his friend who owns the property. The ranchers quickly moved the small herd to a nearby wheat field. He said the fire may have added a little extra work for them on Tuesday.

“Today, we’re pushing the buffalo back in and so they can get a drink and and fix some fences.”

He said being proactive ahead of the fire saved them from potential losses.

“We burned just about every other year,” Ward said.

Last Sunday, he helped with a control burn. Those burns give fires less fuel when they strike.

“You just got to prepare, be prepared, and clean up trees and stuff you don’t want, so you’re not pushed in the situation like that, to try to take care of it, then instead of when you can.”

Like ranchers, the Hutchinson Fire Department has focused on mitigation burning in recent years.

“That whole field there was purposely burned off with a back burn to protect homes all on 43rd Street there,” said Chief Steven Beer, Hutchinson Fire Department

Chief Beer said the outcome would have been different five years ago. He said 10 miles of mitigation work in the last two years saved homes.

Ward said he is grateful the fire department has ramped up their mitigation efforts.