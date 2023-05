RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Reno County had the chance to vote on two special election questions Tuesday.

Both districts hope to make security improvements to their school buildings if the bonds pass.

The unofficial results:

Pretty Prairie USD 311 Yes: 272 No: 222



Nickerson USD 309 Yes: 381 No: 301



For more on the Pretty Prairie bond, click here.

To view details on the Nickerson bond, click here.