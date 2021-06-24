Reno County sees an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – There has been an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, including three in a 24-hour period, according to Reno County.

Since June 17, the county said there had been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours.

The county said the rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl, which is also suspected to be mixed in other substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

The Reno County Health Department has been tracking data of suspected overdoses since October 1, which can be found on the dashboard here.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative has a coalition focused on preventing, educating, and supporting citizens with substance misuse disease.

Following in the steps of the CDC’s nationwide health alert issued December 17, 2020, the Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, trainings, and availability

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage those who use substances to never use alone

Check in on friends or family regularly that use substances

Medications prescribed to reduce opioid use and cravings.

Methadone available in daily liquid or tablets. Brand names are Dolophine and Methadose. Generics are available.

Naltrexone available in a monthly injection. Brand name is Vivitrol

Buprenorphine available in daily tablet or monthly injection. Brand name is Sublocade. Generic tablets are available.

Buprenorphine/Naloxone is available in daily film that dissolves under the tongue or tablet. Brand names are Zubsolv and Suboxone and generics are available.

Lofexidine treats withdrawal symptoms and is a tablet taken as needed. Brand name is Lucemyra.

Naloxone reverses overdose and is available as an emergency nasal spray or injection. Brand names are Narcan and Kloxxado and generics are available.

For help finding treatment near you, contact 1-800-662-4357 or click here.