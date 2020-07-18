Shots fired at deputies during standoff with suspect in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on several felony charges after firing twice a deputies on Saturday.

The office said it was a continuation of a domestic dispute Friday night between a husband and wife on North Mayfield Road. The woman was removed from the home, but the sheriff’s office was unable to locate her husband.

On Saturday morning, the woman’s husband began to text his wife. Deputies responded to his home and that is when he fired twice at deputies.

“That’s when we identified him walking out into the roadway, and he fired some shots at officers at that time we deescalated the situation a little bit and when we got the team involved and begin negotiations,” said Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell.

Campbell said no injuries were reported. The Reno County Emergency Response Team was activated.

After hours of negotiation, the man was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. He was transported and booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on several felony charges.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched the home. A total of eight firearms and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

LATEST STORIES: