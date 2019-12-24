Reno County Sheriff to retire after more than 43 years in law enforcement

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – After more than 43 years in law enforcement, Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson will retire.

Henderson will be the new executive director for The Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police at the start of the new year, but he said he’s reflecting on his lengthy law enforcement career as he finishes the last few days.

Sheriff Henderson may be giving up the top parking spot, but he said it’s the many memories of the job that he will cherish.

“My truck just comes here automatically,” said Henderson. “I’m going to miss the camaraderie and the family unit that this it.”

Sheriff Randy Henderson as a rookie officer. (Front row, second from left)

Courtesy: Randy Henderson

Henderson began his law enforcement career at 21 years old as a patrol officer for the Hutchinson Police Department in 1976.

Sheriff Randy Henderson when he was Special Operations Commander for the Hutchinson Police Dept.

Courtesy: Randy Henderson

He worked up the ranks as a corporal crime scene investigator, Sergeant then Lieutenant and a member of the narcotics task force.

“That’s really where I became a decent law enforcement officer,” said Henderson.

In 2001, Henderson was appointed Reno County Sheriff and for the next 17 years, he would run unopposed.

“It’s not even something that you can imagine at that point in time,” said Henderson. “Everything that I have done is because I’ve had good mentors, good leaders pointing me in the right direction.”

Sheriff Henderson said his biggest accomplishment is building the new correction facility with programs that help get inmates back on track before and after release. He has also helped incorporate mental health resources for inmates. All of these resources lead to a more than 13% drop in the average number of inmates in the Reno County Jail.

Courtesy: Randy Henderson

“I was seeing fourth-generation, fifth-generation inmates, which I didn’t know how to handle that,” said Henderson. “We had to break the chain somehow.”

His fellow deputies and officers said his leadership will be missed the most.

“It’s an honor to take on what he’s built on and continue to build on,” said Capt. Darrian Campbell, Reno County Sheriff-elect.

Henderson said he will be using his free time to spend with his wife and family, focus on physical health and enjoying life.

He said one word that would sum up his career is “blessed.”

“We are making a difference to the public and our community,” said Henderson. “It helps me sleep at night.”

Henderson’s last day as sheriff is Friday (Dec. 27) and then Sheriff-elect Darrian Campbell will be sworn in at 1:30 p.m.

