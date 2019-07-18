Reno County town opts out of aerial mosquito spray

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) – A town in Reno county votes to opt out of an aerial spraying to control mosquitoes in the area.

Pretty Prairie will not be sprayed for mosquitoes tonight. The town voted it down after some citizens voiced concerns.

Reno County is expected to start the operation this evening.

Officials say the chemical is not harmful to humans or livestock, but they say it can affect bees. However, they expect the bees to be in their hives while they spray.

The spraying is to begin at 8:45 Thursday night.