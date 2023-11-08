HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office wants drivers to remember to turn on their headlights.

The department says law enforcement across the county stopped over 40 vehicles Wednesday morning that did not have their headlights on, even though there was dense fog. They say the majority of drivers stopped had assumed their headlights had turned on automatically.

The sheriff’s office says while it may seem dark enough, many cars’ automatic lights do not kick on because there is enough ambient light. They do not recognize fog like they do darkness.

State law requires that your headlights be on when visibility is down to less than 1,000 feet, or your windshield wipers are in constant use. Drivers who violate the law could be issued a ticket with a fine of up to $45 plus any additional fees.

Since Monday, there have been multiple fog-related accidents across the state.