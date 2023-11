HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Highway 50 will be closed from Blanchard SW to the K-96 interchange for the next several hours due to several crashes.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are working on numerous accidents around the county.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down and drive with caution in the fog. For the latest road conditions and cameras in Kansas, click here.