Renovated pools and new splash pads set to open Memorial Day in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita manager for aquatics said the city is moving right along at finishing up several parts of the city’s aquatic plan. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down pools across the city.

However, during Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly briefing on Thursday, he said the closures allowed the city to move faster on revitalization efforts of city pools and new splash pads.

Brian Hill, the manager of aquatics for the city, presented the renovations at splash pads and pools. He said they have completed phase 1 and phase 2.

You can see the renovations in the document below or by clicking here.

Renovations in phase 3 will happen later. They include College Hill Pool and Planeview and Harrison water playgrounds.

The city is currently hiring 140 pool workers for the summer. They include lifeguards, head lifeguards, aquatics instructors, pool managers, and splash pad operators. For more on the jobs click here.

The pools are set to open Memorial Day.