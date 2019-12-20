Renovation designs revealed for 81 Speedway

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Soon, 81 Speedway in Park City will get a face lift.

J.R. Sartain is one of the new owners of the 65-year-old track and plans to make improvements over the next three to five years.

In the first year, the goal is to add new stadium seating, replace all the restrooms, upgrade concession stands, the ticket office, and of course make improvements to the track.

“We want to get those up to par so the environments better for all the fans that come out,” said Sartain.

In the second phase, they will look to add suits and conference rooms.

He’s hoping the upgrades will bring racing fans from all over the region.

It’s got city leaders excited. They believe it could help bring other opportunities to Park City.

“We are really looking forward to that part of our city to have more economic development more businesses that could come in and be a perfect fit for that type of a venue,” said Dana Walden, Assistant City Administrator, Park City.

Sartain wants to make it a family destination as 81 Speedway is what put him on the fast track to finding his soul mate.

“My wife and I’s first date was at 81 Speedway. Twenty five years later and here we are we were able to purchase the speedway,” said J.R. Sartain. “Family is what racing is all about and that’s what brought us to racing. My family was involved in motor sports my entire life.”

Sartain estimates the cost of renovations to be between $3 to $5 million. He feels it’s worth it to keep the stands packed for another 65 years.

“We just want to take what the prior owner did and improve upon that and make it a community sport,” said Sartain.

The owners said the racetrack will remain open during renovations. The season opens in April.

