WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Renovations are starting on a new recovery unit run by The Salvation Army.

The agency shut down its emergency shelter last year, citing a need for this new program. The renovations will cost $800,000 and will be funded through grants and private donations.

In all, there will be 21 beds available to those who need help in their recovery journey. The facility will be for individuals 18 and older who can stay there for up to a year. Major Nancy Powers says they want everything up and running by the spring.

“We are anticipating about a two-month renovation project, so hopefully, by the end of March, renovations will be done, and we are hoping to have staff in place in March and taking applications by the end of April,” Major Nancy Powers said.

Powers hopes to eventually have expanded services beyond the renovations to the second floor of the building which includes extra space for living quarters and transitional housing. She is also hopeful that families could also be served in the future.

“I would love to have a program that would allow families to come into a program and be able to work with the children as well as the parents and put families in a stable environment,” Powers said.

The Salvation Army plans to hire two full-time staff members who specialize in addiction and four rotational part-time peer employees who have been through recovery to support the clients.