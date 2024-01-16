WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Renovation work is now underway at the former Kansas Masonic Home.

Oxford Senior Living says they completed the sale of the former nursing and assisted living facility at Maple in Seneca on Jan. 12.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of February, with a soft opening planned for what will now be called Oxford Vista on March 1. A grand opening is scheduled for sometime in April.

“We plan to partner with a skilled nursing operator to operate 90 nursing home beds,” Chris Dennis, president of Oxford Senior Living, said. “A target date has not been set for the opening of the skilled nursing unit, but it will more than likely be later in 2024.”

The company says they are now hiring for all positions at the facility. Those interested in applying can do so by following this link.

The reopening of the facility is expected to create around 75 new jobs.