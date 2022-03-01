WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local realtor who says the driving factor behind rising rent prices is a low supply and high demand. Ryan Smith is a managing partner with At Home Wichita Property Management. He claims homes for rent are not staying on the market very long before a new tenant gets the keys.

“They moved out Wednesday. I got it on the market on Friday, and I had an open house on Sunday, and I’m probably going to move somebody in tomorrow,” said Smith.

According to a rent report from Apartmentlist.com, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, rent prices in Wichita have risen over 14 percent. Smith said it’s likely more.

“I’ve seen it go up around an average of 20% per house. So if a house was rented for 1000 bucks, I can safely put it on the market for $1200 and still get over 50 people interested in each house,” added Smith.

Many are going above and beyond to land a rental. Abbigale and Cameron moved to Wichita from Garden City last year. They had trouble finding a place even then.

“We moved here in May, but we signed our lease in March so we could keep the apartment we liked. So, we were paying rent for two months before we like actually moved in,” commented Abbigale.

Now that their old lease is up, their new search began, but the struggle remained.

“It’s a lot more competitive and like price ranges, like we sat down one night and were like what can we afford? Like, what can we be comfortable in,” she continued.

They had appointments to see 25 homes. Ten of them were canceled within hours.

“Multiple times, we had a time scheduled to go look at a house and then a text later ‘Hey this got rented out,'” added Abbigale.

“Everybody is trying to look, and everybody’s trying to find something and you just kind of have to get lucky sometimes,” said Cameron.

After seeing 15 homes and sending in multiple applications, they finally landed a property.

According to the report, rents in Wichita decreased by 1.2% in February. However, Smith anticipates things to ramp up with summer around the corner.