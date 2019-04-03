Local

Renwick school district approves bond

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 08:36 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 08:36 AM CDT

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Renwick School District, USD 267, will soon see new educational enhancements like additional classrooms and more individualize learning after a bond issue passed.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a $28 million bond. 

The bond will not increase the mill rate. 

New secure entrances, storm shelters and ADA playground are part of the bond.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center