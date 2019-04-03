Renwick school district approves bond
ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Renwick School District, USD 267, will soon see new educational enhancements like additional classrooms and more individualize learning after a bond issue passed.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a $28 million bond.
The bond will not increase the mill rate.
New secure entrances, storm shelters and ADA playground are part of the bond.
