WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday approved some emergency repair work at Sedgwick County Park.

The repair project is for a shelter, three walking bridges, and three fishing docks that have been deemed unsafe by the county safety officer.

One shelter at the park has issues with the posts that have rotted that holds the building up.

The bridges along several bike paths are in need of roof repairs and handrail repairs, and the fishing docks are in need of repairs to handrails and decking.

The total cost of the project is $164,630 and is covered by the county’s capital improvement program.