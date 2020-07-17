Repairs to bridge will close eastbound Kellogg ramp to southbound I-235

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said bridge repairs on the eastbound U.S. 54/400 (Kellogg) ramp to southbound I-235 will require a seven-week closure of the ramp.

Traffic control set-up will begin mid-morning on Tuesday, July 21 and the exit will be closed before noon.

A short detour for access to southbound I-235 will be in place sending eastbound U.S. 54 traffic to exit at West Street, use the turnaround onto westbound U.S. 54 then the exit ramp to southbound I-235.

Repairs to the bridge include deck patching, expansion joint replacement, and the repair of the abutment on the east end of the bridge.

Wildcat Construction of Wichita is the lead contractor on the $124,652 Kansas Department of Transportation project. The project is scheduled for 35 working days but could be finished before the Labor Day weekend if no extreme weather or unanticipated repair problems occur.

