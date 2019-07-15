Report: 81% of winter wheat crop now harvested in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The government’s latest crop update says 81% of the winter wheat in Kansas has now been harvested.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service said Monday that the wheat harvest is still behind the 95% that would be average for this late in the season.

Its report also rated the condition of the state’s corn crop as 11% poor to very poor, 33% fair, and 56% good to excellent.

The agency says 2% of the soybean crops planted in Kansas have begun setting pods. About 6% of the sorghum in the state has headed.

