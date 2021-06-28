Report firework complaints through Sedgwick County’s non-emergency line starting July 1

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available over the Fourth of July.

Here are the following hours:

  • 6 p.m. July 1 through 3 a.m. July 2
  • 6 p.m. July 2 through 3 a.m. July 3
  • 6 p.m. July 3 through 3 a.m. July 4
  • 6 p.m. July 4 through 3 a.m. July 5

The line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. It was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. 

If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency nuisance complaint, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories