Report: Kansas juvenile justice funds could run out by 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legislative researchers say a Kansas fund intended to help keep young people out of prison could be out of money by 2024 if spending and projected funding remains the same.

The Evidence-based Programs Fund is part of a 2016 law designed to shift the focus in juvenile justice from incarceration to rehabilitation.

The money is intended for programs that help troubled juveniles and reduce the population in juvenile correctional facilities.

The fund accumulated a $42 million reserve by this year, and Gov. Laura Kelly sought permission to use the money for other state needs.

Lawmakers approved withdrawing $21 million. A Kelly spokesman said it’s unlikely the fund will be depleted.

