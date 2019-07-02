Report: Man electrocuted in bucket truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita emergency crews are on the scene of a possible electrocution in the 1400 block of North Fairview.

According to witnesses, a person was working from a bucket truck when the bucket came into contact with power lines. The victim collapsed into the bucket and was unresponsive.

Rescuers had to wait for Westar to disconnect electrical power before they could help the victim.

Crews are now reporting that the person has died from his injuries.

There is no word on the person’s identity but there is a tree trimming truck parked in front of the address.